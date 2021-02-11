 

FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 14:40  |  91   |   |   

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement dated February 11, 2021 (the "Sales Agreement") with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Sales Agent"). Under the Sales Agreement the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the Sales Agreement, sell, through the Sales Agent, Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company (the "Class B Shares"). Sales of Class B Shares will be made through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 44-102-Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), or any other recognized trading market upon which the Class B Shares are listed or quoted in the United States. No offers or sales of Class B Shares will be made in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") or other trading markets in Canada.

The sales, if any, of Class B Shares made under the Sales Agreement will be made by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the Nasdaq at prevailing market prices for the Class B Shares at the time of sale, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Company and the Sales Agent.

The sale of the Class B Shares (the "Offering") is being made by way of a prospectus supplement dated February 11, 2021, covering the sale of up to US$20 million of Class B Shares (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to the Company's existing U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") each dated June 16, 2020. The Prospectus Supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Prospectus Supplement and the Registration Statement are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and the Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Sales Agent will provide copies of the Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement) upon request by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, at 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: FSD Pharma Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial IND Filing With The FDA to Treat Patients With COVID-19
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement dated February 11, 2021 (the "Sales Agreement") with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Sales …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
HighGold Mining Reports 1,800 g/t Silver from New Vein Field at DC Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, ...
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
FSD Provides Corporate Update
22.01.21
FSD Pharma Sets Date for Annual Meeting

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:52 Uhr
42
FSD Pharma Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial IND Filing With The FDA to Treat Patients With COVID-19
24.08.20
157
Willkommen bei FSD nach dem RS
20.02.20
5.569
FSD Pharma und Scicann Therapeutics starten klinisches Forschungsprogramm in Israel