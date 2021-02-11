FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement dated February 11, 2021 (the "Sales Agreement") with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Sales Agent"). Under the Sales Agreement the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the Sales Agreement, sell, through the Sales Agent, Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company (the "Class B Shares"). Sales of Class B Shares will be made through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 44-102-Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), or any other recognized trading market upon which the Class B Shares are listed or quoted in the United States. No offers or sales of Class B Shares will be made in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") or other trading markets in Canada.

The sales, if any, of Class B Shares made under the Sales Agreement will be made by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the Nasdaq at prevailing market prices for the Class B Shares at the time of sale, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Company and the Sales Agent.