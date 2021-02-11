FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement dated February 11, 2021 (the "Sales Agreement") with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Sales Agent"). Under the Sales Agreement the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the Sales Agreement, sell, through the Sales Agent, Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company (the "Class B Shares"). Sales of Class B Shares will be made through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 44-102-Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), or any other recognized trading market upon which the Class B Shares are listed or quoted in the United States. No offers or sales of Class B Shares will be made in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") or other trading markets in Canada.
The sales, if any, of Class B Shares made under the Sales Agreement will be made by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the Nasdaq at prevailing market prices for the Class B Shares at the time of sale, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Company and the Sales Agent.
The sale of the Class B Shares (the "Offering") is being made by way of a prospectus supplement dated February 11, 2021, covering the sale of up to US$20 million of Class B Shares (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to the Company's existing U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") each dated June 16, 2020. The Prospectus Supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Prospectus Supplement and the Registration Statement are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and the Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Sales Agent will provide copies of the Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement) upon request by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, at 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.
|Diskussion: FSD Pharma Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial IND Filing With The FDA to Treat Patients With COVID-19
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare