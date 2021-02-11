3D Systems’ Metal Additive Manufacturing Solutions Selected by Raytheon Technologies and CCDC Army Research Laboratory for Novel Thermal Application

3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500 solution will be part of research effort to develop topological optimization that accounts for heat transfer

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the company has been selected by Raytheon Technologies and the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL) as part of a research project titled “Research for Virtual Design and Qualification Process for Additively Manufactured Parts Optimized for Multi-Laser Machines”1 awarded through the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences’ (NCMS) Advanced Manufacturing, Materials, and Processes (AMMP) program. Working in conjunction with Raytheon Technologies, the Penn State Applied Research Lab, Johns Hopkins University, and Identify3D, the goal is to optimize a component relative to an Army modernization product to maximize cooling and improve overall system performance. Using additive manufacturing (AM) to address this need is a novel approach to the project that covers the entire part lifecycle including determining performance requirements, topologically optimizing the design, manufacturing the part with attention to process monitoring for quality control, component performance validation, and data security.

Dr. Brandon McWilliams, deputy program manager at the CCDC ARL Weapons and Materials Directorate states, “The novel integration and concurrent design of structures, materials, and processes to create topologically optimized heat exchangers will enable disruptive advancements in munitions technology in support of multiple Army Modernization Priorities.”