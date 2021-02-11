3D Systems’ Metal Additive Manufacturing Solutions Selected by Raytheon Technologies and CCDC Army Research Laboratory for Novel Thermal Application
- 3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500 solution will be part of research effort to develop topological optimization that accounts for heat transfer
ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the company has been selected by Raytheon Technologies and the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL) as part of a research project titled “Research for Virtual Design and Qualification Process for Additively Manufactured Parts Optimized for Multi-Laser Machines”1 awarded through the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences’ (NCMS) Advanced Manufacturing, Materials, and Processes (AMMP) program. Working in conjunction with Raytheon Technologies, the Penn State Applied Research Lab, Johns Hopkins University, and Identify3D, the goal is to optimize a component relative to an Army modernization product to maximize cooling and improve overall system performance. Using additive manufacturing (AM) to address this need is a novel approach to the project that covers the entire part lifecycle including determining performance requirements, topologically optimizing the design, manufacturing the part with attention to process monitoring for quality control, component performance validation, and data security.
Dr. Brandon McWilliams, deputy program manager at the CCDC ARL Weapons and Materials Directorate states, “The novel integration and concurrent design of structures, materials, and processes to create topologically optimized heat exchangers will enable disruptive advancements in munitions technology in support of multiple Army Modernization Priorities.”
The size and complexity of this specific application require a large frame AM system. 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) designed a bespoke solution built on the company’s DMP Factory 500 solution for its best in class build volume (up to 500 x 500 x 500 mm) and its ability to produce parts spanning the entire build area without the need for stitching. The AIG has architected a custom configuration of the DMP Factory 500 that includes multiple modules to meet the unique requirements of this application. This advanced metal production system recently installed and commissioned at Penn State’s Center for Innovative Material Processing through Direct Digital Deposition (CIMP-3D) in December 2020, will be powered by the company’s 3DXpert additive manufacturing software and LaserForm materials. This particular printer will be upgraded with some of the innovative technologies 3D Systems is working on for its 9-laser, 1m x 1m x 600mm metal 3D printer including coaxial process monitoring and a high contrast single-lens reflex (SLR) camera within the build chamber that delivers a comprehensive view of the build in-situ. By using the same optical train included in the even larger frame, 9-laser system, the development activity on the DMP Factory 500 will be directly transferrable to the larger system. 3D Systems’ AIG application experts will continue to provide support throughout the project, including design guidance and training.
