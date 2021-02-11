 

AMMO, Inc. Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire GunBroker.com

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) dated February 9, 2021 with IA Tech LLC for its GunBroker.com business (GunBroker.com), the world’s largest on-line auction marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. The Transaction will involve a merger or business combination resulting in GunBroker.com becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMMO (the “Transaction”).

GunBroker.com Transaction

  • GunBroker.com is the world’s leading online marketplace for the legal sale of firearms, ammunition and accessories with over 6.0 million registered users
  • GunBroker.com’s estimated 2020 revenue of approximately $60 million, over $40 million of EBITDA, positive net income and strong free cash flow
  • Purchase price of approximately $240 million, representing a purchase price to EBITDA multiple of less than 6.0x
  • Transaction further expands upon AMMO’s vertical integration strategy
  • Current AMMO shareholders will own the majority of the combined company

“This Transaction is accretive to our shareholders and will be another vertical integration milestone for the Company which diversifies our revenue base with high profit-margin business offered through a premier brand deploying best-in-class secure transactional technology,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Wagenhals noted that “we founded AMMO to be a disruptive technology-based company that could serve the shooting community with cutting-edge ammunition offerings, whether that be for the military, law enforcement, hunting or recreational shooting communities. GunBroker.com is a perfect fit and supports AMMO’s mission across many levels. Steve Urvan had the foresight and entrepreneurial drive to start GunBrokers.com more than 20 years ago with the same spirit and vision. With his drive and intimate understanding of how to serve our collective market, Steve created the world’s largest online marketplace for the purchase and sale of firearms, ammunition, and accessories.” Mr. Wagenhals explained that “the combination made sense to our management team and Board as it expands our ability to best ensure the retail market continues to be served at the highest level while affording AMMO with an opportunity to enhance its sales channels, operating margins and drive increased shareholder value.”

