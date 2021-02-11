 

Cornish Metals Receives Conditional Approval for £8.2 Million Financing and Posts AIM Admission Document

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on February 5, 2021, the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for the proposed placing and subscription of its common shares (“Common Shares”) with new and existing investors raising proceeds in an aggregate amount of £8.2 million (approximately C$14.4 million based on a February 10, 2021 exchange rate) (collectively, the “Fundraising”). The Fundraising remains subject to, among other things, admission to trading of its Common Shares (“Admission”) on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”). For further details of the Fundraising, please see the Company’s news release dated February 5, 2021, available for viewing under its SEDAR profile.

As announced on February 5, 2021, Admission is expected to commence at 8 a.m. (GMT) Tuesday, February 16, 2021 under the symbol “CUSN”.

In connection with the Admission, the Company has posted the AIM admission document on its website: cornishmetals.com

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively “forward-looking statements”), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, as well as other applicable international securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are forward-looking and not historical facts.

Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by statements that express, or involve discussions as to expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “is targeting”, “estimated”, “intend”, “plan”, “guidance”, “objective”, “projection”, “aim”, “goals”, “target”, “schedules”, and “outlook”). Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Admission, the Fundraising, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX-V, and commencement of trading on AIM.

Because actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are similar to those faced by other mining companies and some are unique to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update the information, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

CONTACT: For additional information please contact:

In North America: Irene Dorsman at (604) 210 8752 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com.

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 203 470 0470
Richard Morrison
Charlie Bouverat
Abigail Wayne
Grant Barker

H & P Advisory Limited
(Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 207 907 8500
Matthew Hasson
Andrew Chubb
Ernest Bell

Blytheweigh
(Financial PR/IR-London)
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Tim Blythe
tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com
Megan Ray
megan.ray@blytheweigh.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornish Metals Receives Conditional Approval for £8.2 Million Financing and Posts AIM Admission Document VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on February 5, 2021, the Company has received …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Cornish Metals Inc. Announces Oversubscribed £8 Million Placing and Supplementary £206,000 Subscription Funding Via Minexia Limited
25.01.21
Cornish Metals Announces Proceeds of $670,400 From Exercise of Warrants
18.01.21
Cornish Metals Announces Agreement in Principle to Convert Amounts Owing Under Its 2018 Note Financing Into a Royalty
13.01.21
Cornish Metals Announces Intention to Float on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and an Equity Raise of Up to £5 Million to Advance the United Downs Copper-Tin Project(63) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:07 Uhr
64
Cornish Metals Announces Intention to Float on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and an Eq