 

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation to Publish Management Information Circular, Updates Shareholder Vote Timeline

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp.) (the “Company” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) today provided an update as to the anticipated timing for filing its management information circular (the “Circular”) and announced that the annual general and special shareholders’ meeting (the “Meeting”) will take place March 11, 2021 in compliance with securities laws.

Included in the Circular will be information relating to the matters to be placed before shareholders at the Meeting, including the details of the previously announced acquisition of South Dakota Partners Inc. (“SDP”) (the “Transaction”), the Concurrent Financing (as such term is defined in the December 21, 2020 news release), information about the Company and information about SDP, and its business, including financial statements of the Company and SDP, and pro forma financial statements. The Circular will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on February 18, 2021. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the information in the Circular and to vote at the Meeting. The Company is also in the process of finalizing its S-1 Registration Statement for filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information please contact:

Les Cross
Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826
Email: Info@Salonaglobal.com

Additional Information

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained.

There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The certain financial data contained herein is unaudited and may be subject to refinement or modification during the audit process. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Circular prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

