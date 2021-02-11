Overstock Ranks as One of America’s Best Midsized Employers of 2021

Forbes Recognizes Company on Prestigious List of Best Places To Work in U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer and advocate of blockchain technology, has been named on Forbes List of America’s Best Midsized Employers of 2021. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile their list by surveying 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Overstock was one of 500 US companies and one of 27 in the Retail and Wholesale segment, selected for the prestigious recognition.



Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers, (500 large employers, and 500 midsized employers) have been awarded. The evaluation was based on anonymous direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. According to Forbes, the companies on the list have risen to the occasion in the wake of the global pandemic, navigating challenges and adapting in ways that benefit both their customers and employees.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as among America’s best midsized employers,” said Jonathan Johnson, Overstock’s CEO. “I’m extremely proud of all the amazing teamwork that has helped us achieve incredible market share growth – all while pivoting to a work-from-home model to keep our employees safe and healthy during trying times.”

Headquartered in Midvale, Utah, Overstock employs more than 1700 talented individuals with a wide variety of experience in e-commerce, technology, marketing, merchandising, analytics, supply chain, and more. With additional offices and warehouses across the United States and an office in Ireland, Overstock is committed to diversity, innovation, and a culture that fosters leadership, inclusion, and transparency.

“We take pride in the inclusive, focused, and collaborative culture we have built at Overstock. Frequent and transparent communications, along with compassionate approaches to addressing employee needs have allowed us to maintain a highly engaged and productive workforce through the pandemic,” said Meghan Tuohig, Overstock’s Chief People Officer. “We’re thrilled to be honored on the Forbes Best Employer list and look forward to continued growth of our talented team.”