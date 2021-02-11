Communities received $8.7 million from Alliant Energy to support customers in 2020

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support customers and communities in Iowa and Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, its Foundation and employees achieved a collective impact of $8.7 million and over 64,000 volunteer hours in 2020.

“Helping those in need was more important than ever as our customers faced unprecedented challenges in 2020,” said John Larsen, Chairman, President, and CEO of Alliant Energy. “Every day, our employees live our value to Care for Others as they deliver on our Purpose to serve customers and build strong communities. And we will continue to support organizations and initiatives that make a difference in our communities in 2021 and beyond.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice and the unprecedented derecho storm, Alliant Energy and its Foundation found innovative ways to quickly help meet the ongoing needs of customers and communities. Their ongoing giving programs provided further assistance.

COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic carries into 2021, Alliant Energy and its Foundation continue to evaluate opportunities to help customers and communities. In 2020, over $340,000 was donated to food banks, community action agencies, United Ways and other nonprofit organizations helping customers throughout the pandemic. Thousands of face shields and face masks were produced and provided to healthcare facilities and schools. Over 40,000 diapers were collected for local families through an employee diaper drive. To aid nonprofits and small businesses, they funded virtual free Business Survival Coaching sessions, led by the Creative Adventure Lab.

Racial injustice

To help ensure equal rights for historically under-represented groups, Alliant Energy and its Foundation emphasize diversity and inclusion. In 2020, cornerstones of their giving included the Madison YWCA’s 2020 Racial Justice Summit and continued longtime partnerships with the Madison Region Economic Partnership and the African American Museum of Iowa. They also donated $15,000 to the Black Enterprise Fund, dedicated to empowering the Black community of Dane County, Wisconsin.