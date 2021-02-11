 

GreenBox POS to Present at Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas From The Buyside

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference - Best Ideas From The Buyside taking place February 16-19, 2021.

Ben Errez, Chairman and Executive Vice President is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows.

Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas From the Buyside

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/40017

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Winter Wonderland Conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GRBX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us




