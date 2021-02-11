GreenBox POS to Present at Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas From The Buyside

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference - Best Ideas From The Buyside taking place February 16-19, 2021.



Ben Errez, Chairman and Executive Vice President is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows.