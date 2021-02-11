Imperial Plans $2M Program For Crater Lake Scandium Project

Work Program Highlights:



Definition diamond drilling on the TG Zone deposit

Completion of the metallurgical process flowsheet for known mineralization

Delivery of a 43-101 compliant Resource Estimate

Completion of a 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the TG Zone Resource.

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce 2021 work program plans for advancing its 100% owned Crater Lake Scandium-Rare Earth Project in northeastern Québec (Figure 1). Work activities will include definition diamond drilling on the TG Zone deposit area (Figure 2), completion of the metallurgical process flowsheet for known mineralization, delivery of a 43-101 compliant Resource Estimate and completion of a 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the TG Zone Resource. Total budget for this work is estimated at $2.0 million. In addition, our scandium market development work will continue to identify new applications and consumers for scandium-modified aluminum alloys. These are now in growing demand within the transportation, aerospace, manufacturing, defense and alternative energy sectors.

“With our recent successful capital raise, we are well-funded to move forward with advancing our flagship Crater Lake Scandium Project exploration and development plans,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our exploration team has finalized the drilling plans for the TG Zone and anticipate mobilizing crews later this month. Imperial’s financial position is the strongest it has ever been with the recent closing of two successful private placements. We will be providing the investment community with regular updates as our plans progress throughout the winter, spring and summer.”

WINTER DEFINITION DRILLING AND RESOURCE ESTIMATION PROGRAM

A definition diamond drill program on the TG Zone will commence in late February with 17 to 22 diamond drillholes currently planned totalling approximately 2,500 m (figure 3). A drill hole spacing pattern of 50-100 m will be completed with the objective of outlining a minimum Inferred Mineral Resource of at least 10 million tonnes. This size of resource should satisfy a minimum 20–25-year operation depending on the rate of demand growth. There is good potential to expand resources with further drilling on other similar scandium occurrences on the property.