Deer Horn Announces Plans for 2021 Exploration

Exploration to date at Deer Horn has outlined several key mineral zones across a 2.4-kilometer strike length that remain open for expansion in three directions. A 2018 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), calculated on only 20% of the known mineralization, generated positive results for a small-scale, open-pit operation based on prices of $1,300 for gold, $17 for silver and $100 per kg for tellurium.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), has provided an update on plans for exploring its 51.3-square-kilometer Deer Horn property in west-central British Columbia. The Deer Horn property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of high-grade gold, silver and tellurium as well as known zones of copper and tungsten.

Five-Year Exploration Permit

Underlying much of the proposed work for 2021 is a five-year exploration permit, for which Deer Horn is awaiting provincial approval. The permit will be used for drilling and other exploration to expand the property’s current NI 43-101 resource.

Next Phase of Copper Exploration

Deer Horn also plans further exploration of copper mineralization identified in past prospecting west of the gold-silver-tellurium resource. The showings, which were revealed by a receding glacier, are indicative of a buried copper porphyry system. Sampling in this area produced results as high as 4240 ppm Cu and 6.6 g/t Ag, and the limits of the zone remain unknown.

Metals for Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy

“With much stronger metals prices, particularly for silver and copper, we’re anxious to get back to work,” said Deer Horn President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “What excites us most is that the property contains metals increasingly valuable to the renewable energy sector. Silver, tellurium, copper and tungsten are all essential for a number of expanding and critical technologies.”

Docherty referenced the recent pledge by General Motors to make most of its vehicles electric by 2035. Electric vehicles currently contain about 180 pounds of copper, while hybrid vehicles contain approximately 85 pounds of copper.

“GM is certainly not alone in this massive shift to electric,” said Docherty. “We are in the early stages of a sustained transformation in the auto industry that will see increasing demand for both copper and silver.”

According to the Silver Institute, silver automotive demand this year is projected to hit 61 million ounces and increase in coming years.

Solar energy, which uses both silver and tellurium, is also on a tear.