 

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. Receives Reorder and Begins Production of The Oral Sanitizer Mouth Spray For Indonesian Distributor Kinerjapay Corp.

Coconut Creek, FL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (“NutraLife” or the “Company”) (OTC: NLBS) today announced that it received a reorder and has now begun production of 87,500 units for 27 Health’s Oral Sanitizer mouth spray being produced by NLBS. This is the second order after the initial order of 25,000 units that were manufactured, exported, and delivered to Kinerjapay Corp. (OTC: KPAY) for distribution throughout Indonesia back in late January.  

The Company and its partners have begun distributing the product providing a convenient, travel-size, multi-functioning antiseptic, breath-freshening mouth spray for consumers to use throughout the day. We believe that mouthwash products can be effective at killing viruses, reducing the viral load within the mouth essentially supporting the reduction of virus transmissions. 

The feedback from KPAY is that the product is being well received and they anticipate increased demand as they roll-out the product with plans to expand their distribution reach into other countries. 

“The launch of the international version of 27 Health’s Oral Shield mouth spray product has been very successful,” said Joseph Frontiere, CEO of 27 Health. Kinerjapay Corp. CEO Edwin Ng stated, “We are receiving an excellent response to our initial marketing of the Oral Sanitizer, the international version of Oral Shield. We anticipate selling over 1 million bottles this year mainly in Indonesia. However, demand could be much greater.”

NLBS plans to continue on its path providing various health and wellness products while adapting to the ever-changing environment. The company is also in the process of finalizing the Company’s financials to bring the Company current while continuing to drive sales revenue. Over the years, the Company has developed and acquired many products, including the Company’s patented derma-bug-patch insect repellent, a line of CBD products, and now a line of sanitizer products, with several other health and wellness products in development that the Company will manufacture and distribute in the very near future.

About the Company

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences company. For more than seven years, NutraLife has manufactured and distributed private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions.  The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2019, as amended. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc.

6601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6

Coconut Creek, FL  33073

Telephone 888-509-8901

www.NutraLifeBioSciences.com




