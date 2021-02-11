 

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Adds Key Personnel to Roll Out Plans for In-house Processing Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:30  |  60   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Claycamp to the Company’s Advisory Board.  He is a seasoned expert in hemp extraction, refinement, crystallization and remediation technologies.

Claycamp is the current president of DLC Process Consulting, LLC, and past vice president of operations for GenCanna Global USA, where he was responsible for the process design, engineering and buildout of the company’s $83 million Mayfield processing facility.

Prior to joining GenCanna, Claycamp was the general manager of Elemental Processing, the largest hemp processor in Kentucky. He was responsible for the 50,000-square-foot food grade cGMP facility design, construction, local, state, and federal licensing and permitting, process design, installation of the process equipment, the safe start-up of the facility, SOPs, training, KPIs and ongoing operations for the company.

Claycamp has successfully managed and directed teams to execute polices, SOPs, KPIs, and relevant regulations for successful 3rd party accreditations, licenses, permits and compliance with governing agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

As the past chief operating officer of MOR Technology, Claycamp was crucial in the intellectual property development of fractionation and supercritical extraction technologies and has authored or co-authored seven United States patents.

“Dan is a pioneer of extraction technologies and methodologies, developing numerous patents over his career. He offers a wealth of knowledge applicable to both the technological and business development aspects of the Company’s plans for rapid growth in 2021. His experience in managing the build-out of large-scale processing facilities like GenCanna and Elemental Labs, along with his achievements in helping to elevate those facilities with top-tier accreditations, typically only seen in the food industry, is invaluable to our company as we enter our next phase of operation,” said Green Hygienics COO Kyle MacKinnon. “As we roll out our plans for a processing division, maintaining this critical stage in-house allows the company to manage its own supply chain and deliver safe and consistent products to market under a multitude of specifically targeted brands that both consumers and the pharmaceutical industry alike are demanding.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Adds Key Personnel to Roll Out Plans for In-house Processing Division SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Claycamp to the Company’s Advisory Board.  He is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Sales & Marketing Plans After Engaging Massive Media, Executing Distribution Agreement with GG Marketing LLC
20.01.21
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. To Host Shareholder Update Jan. 28, 2021