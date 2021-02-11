Instant Pay Fintech Clair Joins Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network of Surcharge-free ATMs

Clair’s mission is to make every worker financially free by giving workers free and instant access to their wages at the end of each workday, providing quality financial services without any high or hidden fees, and working with employers to promote financial inclusivity.

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics today announced a new partnership with Clair , a social impact fintech focused on helping American hourly workers lead better financial lives, to give Clair members surcharge-free cash access through its retail-based network of over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs.

Clair allows hourly workers to get instant advances on their earned wages without any membership fees or interest charges. Users can access funds free of charge for shopping, groceries, or paying bills. With the Cardtronics partnership, Clair furthers its commitment to helping working Americans access their hard-earned cash whenever and however they want by allowing them to withdraw their earnings at Allpoint retail locations with no transaction fees.

“At Clair, we are building a future where hourly workers have complete independence and freedom to access their duly earned wages however and whenever they want,” said Nico Simko, Clair Co-Founder and CEO. “By partnering with financial industry leaders such as Cardtronics who share this vision, we’re delivering our promise to making earned wage access truly free for America’s hourly employees.”

“Convenient and fee-free access to cash is one of the many challenges workers confront when managing their money. We are pleased to partner with a company like Clair that has a demonstrated commitment to helping American workers establish a firm financial foothold,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “Having easier, surcharge-free access to funds is a significant benefit to these customers.”

Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network is the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with more than 40,000 ATMs in the U.S. and 55,000 worldwide. Consumers can find Allpoint ATMs in top retail establishments such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

