 

Instant Pay Fintech Clair Joins Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network of Surcharge-free ATMs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

Clair Users Now Have Fee-Free Cash Access at Over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics today announced a new partnership with Clair, a social impact fintech focused on helping American hourly workers lead better financial lives, to give Clair members surcharge-free cash access through its retail-based network of over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs.

Clair’s mission is to make every worker financially free by giving workers free and instant access to their wages at the end of each workday, providing quality financial services without any high or hidden fees, and working with employers to promote financial inclusivity.

Clair allows hourly workers to get instant advances on their earned wages without any membership fees or interest charges. Users can access funds free of charge for shopping, groceries, or paying bills. With the Cardtronics partnership, Clair furthers its commitment to helping working Americans access their hard-earned cash whenever and however they want by allowing them to withdraw their earnings at Allpoint retail locations with no transaction fees.

“At Clair, we are building a future where hourly workers have complete independence and freedom to access their duly earned wages however and whenever they want,” said Nico Simko, Clair Co-Founder and CEO. “By partnering with financial industry leaders such as Cardtronics who share this vision, we’re delivering our promise to making earned wage access truly free for America’s hourly employees.”

“Convenient and fee-free access to cash is one of the many challenges workers confront when managing their money. We are pleased to partner with a company like Clair that has a demonstrated commitment to helping American workers establish a firm financial foothold,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “Having easier, surcharge-free access to funds is a significant benefit to these customers.”

Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network is the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with more than 40,000 ATMs in the U.S. and 55,000 worldwide. Consumers can find Allpoint ATMs in top retail establishments such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM)
Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Media Relations
Lisa Albiston
VP Public Relations and Communications
832-308-4000
corporatecommunications@cardtronics.com

 Investor Relations
Brad Conrad
EVP – Treasurer
832-308-4000
ir@cardtronics.com
For more information, please visit:
www.cardtronics.com
www.allpointnetwork.com
 www.getclair.com
  

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Instant Pay Fintech Clair Joins Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network of Surcharge-free ATMs Clair Users Now Have Fee-Free Cash Access at Over 55,000 Allpoint ATMsHOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cardtronics today announced a new partnership with Clair, a social impact fintech focused on helping American hourly workers lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units