Anywhere365® and ASC announce strategic partnership to bring compliancy call recording to certified Microsoft Teams Contact Center
Rotterdam, Netherlands, New York, Atlanta, London, Brussels, and Perth,
Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Anywhere365® and ASC Technologies announce their
strategic partnership. Anywhere365®, the world's first certified Microsoft Teams
Contact Center (https://anywhere365.io/microsoft-teams-contact-center/) , will
extend its Azure based Dialogue Cloud Platform with ASC's certified compliance
recording app ASC Recording Insights (https://www.asctechnologies.com/) ,
combining two market leading solutions in one omnichannel dialogue management
platform.
For regulated industries such as the financial sector, compliance recording is a
mandatory part of customer dialogues. Especially with the accelerating adoption
of cloud communications, the recording capabilities need to be secure, flexible
and enhance agent productivity. With this new strategic partnership Anywhere365®
and ASC take high quality, legally compliant and efficient customer dialogues to
a new level. No matter where agents are located.
Dissolving legal communication challenges
Gijs Geurts, the founder and CEO of Anywhere365®, said: "It has always been our
mission to let our technology reduce unnecessary handling of dialogues. Adding
ASC compliance recording into our omnichannel Cloud Contact Center brings speed
and cost-efficiency to the table. We make it possible for banks and other
heavily regulated sectors to dissolve several of their customer communication
challenges, without point solutions and without reorganizing their IT
infrastructure."
Excellent and compliant engagement
"Anywhere365 and ASC allow regulated companies to bring Microsoft Teams to their
Contact Center in a compliant way," said Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive
Officer of ASC Technologies. "Together, we stand for Customer Service and
Compliance natively integrated in Microsoft Teams - ready for our customers
within hours."
About Anywhere365®
Anywhere365® was founded on the belief that anyone within a business can be a
Contact Center. That's why it built the Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud and Direct
Routing Contact Center for Microsoft Teams
(https://anywhere365.io/glossary/teams) . The vision of Anywhere365 is to reduce
all unnecessary dialogues by offering a solution in which the right information
reaches the right person at the right time, no matter the location.
The Anywhere365® products are award-winning, recognized by Gartner and found in
1,800+ of the largest global enterprises, including 50+ Fortune 500 companies.
The company is headquartered in the Netherlands, with regional offices in
Belgium, UK, USA, Canada and Australia. For more information, please visit
http://www.anywhere365.io/ .
About ASC
ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel
recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all
companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial
institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record,
analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions - as a service from the cloud as
well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the
United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil,
Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC
is one of the global players of the industry.
