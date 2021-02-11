Anywhere365® and ASC announce strategic partnership to bring compliancy call recording to certified Microsoft Teams Contact Center

Dissolving legal communication challengesGijs Geurts, the founder and CEO of Anywhere365®, said: "It has always been ourmission to let our technology reduce unnecessary handling of dialogues. AddingASC compliance recording into our omnichannel Cloud Contact Center brings speedand cost-efficiency to the table. We make it possible for banks and otherheavily regulated sectors to dissolve several of their customer communicationchallenges, without point solutions and without reorganizing their ITinfrastructure."Excellent and compliant engagement"Anywhere365 and ASC allow regulated companies to bring Microsoft Teams to theirContact Center in a compliant way," said Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief ExecutiveOfficer of ASC Technologies. "Together, we stand for Customer Service andCompliance natively integrated in Microsoft Teams - ready for our customerswithin hours."About Anywhere365®Anywhere365® was founded on the belief that anyone within a business can be aContact Center. That's why it built the Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud and DirectRouting Contact Center for Microsoft Teams(https://anywhere365.io/glossary/teams) . The vision of Anywhere365 is to reduceall unnecessary dialogues by offering a solution in which the right informationreaches the right person at the right time, no matter the location.The Anywhere365® products are award-winning, recognized by Gartner and found in1,800+ of the largest global enterprises, including 50+ Fortune 500 companies.The company is headquartered in the Netherlands, with regional offices inBelgium, UK, USA, Canada and Australia. For more information, please visithttp://www.anywhere365.io/ .About ASCASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channelrecording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are allcompanies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financialinstitutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record,analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions - as a service from the cloud aswell as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in theUnited Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil,Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASCis one of the global players of the industry.Contact:Gijs GeurtsCEOAnywhere365 Group: gijsg@anywhere365.net+31610680293Anna LedererPR and CommunicationsASC Technologies AG: +49 6021 5001 247a.lederer@asc.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/139448/4836124OTS: Anywhere365