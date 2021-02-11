 

Why Online Gaming Companies Are Thriving In Spite of the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 14:45  |  53   |   |   

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming markets have not only survived the pandemic… they have actually thrived! The global media and entertainment market has consistently been on the rise during this time. The entire worldwide market is projected to grow from an estimated 1.72 trillion U.S. dollars in 2015 to 2.2 trillion U.S. dollars by 2021. Gaming is an integral and ever-developing segment of this market. The two largest gaming regions, Asia Pacific and North America, are predicted to account for 78 percent of global evenues in 2017. Online gaming in particular is one of the branches that has evolved over the past decades. It includes social gaming, mobile gaming, as well as free-to-play and pay-to-play massively multiplayer gaming, otherwise known as MMO gaming. According to Statista, the latter two segments combined generated revenue of roughly 19.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2016 and, judging by the data volume of global online gaming traffic alone, which is forecast to grow from 126 petabytes in 2016 to 568 petabytes in 2020, it is safe to assume online gaming is here to stay.   The Statista report disclosed that: "Revenue in the Online Games segment is projected to reach US$23,582m in 2021; Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2021-2025) of 7.4%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$31,328m by 2025; User penetration will be 14.6% in 2021 and is expected to hit 16.4% by 2025; The average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to amount to US$21.49; and in global comparison, most revenue will be generated in China (US$5,599m in 2021)."  Active tech and gaming stocks in news today include:  Tapinator, Inc. (OTCPK: TAPM), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).

Statista continued: "The number of online console gamers is expected to grow to over 57 million by 2020 and the market for PC online games alone is projected to reach a value of around 33.6 billion U.S. dollars by 2019. In a 2016 survey, 25 percent of respondents claimed to have spent on average between 41 to 60 percent of their time playing multiplayer online games using a handheld console. Social gaming is tightly bound with mobile gaming, as the majority of social games are developed in the form of apps for iOS and Android devices. In the United States, the social app-based market largely exceeds browser-based social gaming. This trend has been apparent at least since 2010. That year, app-based gaming accounted for 70 percent of the social online market value, with the remaining 30 percent of the value attributed to browser social games.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Why Online Gaming Companies Are Thriving In Spite of the Pandemic - Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The gaming markets have not only survived the pandemic… they have actually thrived! The global media and entertainment market has consistently been on the rise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
CVD Graphene for Electronic Applications: 2021 Status and Outlook from IDTechEx
Director, Producer and Philanthropist Steven Spielberg Announced as the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate
Akastor ASA: Fourth Quarter Results 2020
That's 60's showing Valentine's Day some love with ad-free music channel on Freeview
Defibrillator Market to Reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 5.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Tennis Australia and Infosys Reimagine Digital Experience for Australian Open Virtual Audience
IIT Madras, India's Premier Educational Institution, Invites Applications from ASEAN Countries for ...
Positivity Around Vaccine Roll-Out and Future Availability Leads to Improved Perceptions on Whole ...
GigaSpaces Optimizes the Balance between Performance and Cost with InsightEdge Portfolio v15.8
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods