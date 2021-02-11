Results of refinancing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

 

Results of refinancing

The Nykredit Group has conducted the bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 April 2021.

The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.

For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan, interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

  ARMs funded by 1Y SDO (Apr22)
 DKK 		ARMs funded by 3Y SDO (Jan24)
 DKK 		ARMs funded by 5Y SDO (Jan26)
DKK
Cash rate -0.13% -0.28% -0.20%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.


Enquiries may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 66 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

