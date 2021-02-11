Results of refinancing - Totalkredit A/S

The Nykredit Group has conducted the bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 April 2021.



The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.

For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan, interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO (Apr22)

DKK ARMs funded by 3Y SDO (Jan24)

DKK ARMs funded by 5Y SDO (Jan26)

DKK Cash rate -0.13% -0.28% -0.20%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.



Enquiries may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 66 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

