 

Conduent Teams up with Oracle to Optimize Its Infrastructure and Enhance Its Mission–Critical Solutions and Services

Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer will provide Conduent with improved agility, performance and greater scalability

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced it will be utilizing Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer to extend its ability to deliver solutions and services to clients. By incorporating the Oracle Exadata solution, Conduent will be able to provide enhanced performance, availability and scale to deploy mission-critical applications and more effectively and efficiently respond to client needs. Conduent will leverage the Exadata database platform throughout its own data centers around the globe to strengthen its ability to meet data locality and compliance requirements.

Conduent’s solutions help commercial and government clients globally improve business outcomes and improve experiences for millions of end users daily – from processing insurance claims and making government aid payments to managing customer contact services and simplifying toll-road and transit system commutes. Utilizing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Conduent will be able to accelerate implementations and offer enhanced services to clients.

“Our clients and their end users count on the essential business services we provide globally,” said Mark Prout, Chief Information Officer, Conduent. “Our collaboration with Oracle and the ability to leverage their advanced technologies will further augment our vital services and solutions with Oracle Cloud’s top-tier security, performance and agility.”

“Powered by Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, Conduent can be more flexible and scalable with the deployment of its resources. Providing flexibility to business services is extremely important as the world continues to safely navigate in today’s environment,” said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. “We are proud to have Conduent run its applications securely on our cloud. We value Conduent’s partnership and look forward to supporting their business services.”

Conduent, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has also achieved Powered by Oracle Exadata Cloud Expertise. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by Oracle Exadata Cloud Service. Expertise is a core tenet of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) allowing partners to highlight capabilities in a focused area, making it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

