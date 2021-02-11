Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish supplement no 3 to joint Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Nykredit Bank A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish supplement no 3 dated 11 February 2021 to joint €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTN Programme") dated 13 May 2020.

Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit may issue Subordinated Notes (Tier 2 or Tier 2 Contingent Capital Notes), Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Senior Unsecured Notes. Nykredit Bank may issue Senior Unsecured Notes.

The supplement and the EMTN Programme are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21 or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel +45 44 55 16 78.











