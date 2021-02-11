 

New Legislation Continues the Expansion of the Cannabis Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legalization of medical cannabis and its decriminalization in certain countries has led to a significant decrease in the black market. People are now choosing to legally purchase their cannabis for medical as well as adult use. Typically, medical marijuana is used for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as cancer, arthritis, and neurological conditions, such as anxiety, depression, epilepsy, as well as Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease. In the U.S, New Jersey became the most recent state where two key legislative budget committees advanced a recreational cannabis implementation measure. New Jersey voters legalized an adult-use marijuana market last year that is expected to generate annual sales of nearly a billion dollars by 2024, according to The Washington Post and marijuana advocacy groups. HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF) (CSE: TRUL), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA).

Globally, the medical segment held the leading revenue share of 71.0% in 2019, owing to the growing adoption of cannabis as a pharmaceutical product. Besides the conditions previously mentioned, the increasing need for pain management therapies along with the growing disease burden of chronic pain among elders is expected to boost the product demand. However, thanks to legalization, cannabis products for adult-use (recreational purposes) are expected to gain market share in the coming years. Overall, the global legal cannabis market size is now expected to reach USD 73.6 Billion by 2027, according to a report published by Grand View Research.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) announced earlier this week breaking news that, "Ms. Ola Lessard, HempFusion's Chief Marketing Officer, has been elected to her second consecutive term as President of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable (the "Roundtable"), one of the most influential non-profit organizations advocating for national hemp legislation in the United States. This election makes her not only the first woman, but also the first two-term president in the organization's history.

