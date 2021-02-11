 

EQS-News Achiko AG: 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG: shareholders adopt all proposals

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Achiko AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Achiko AG: 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG: shareholders adopt all proposals

11.02.2021 / 15:00

2021 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG: shareholders adopt all proposals

Zurich, 11 February 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko" or the "Company") held an extraordinary shareholders' meeting today at 10:00 CET in Zurich. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held without physical presence of the shareholders in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b Covid-19-Ordinance 3. Shareholders exercised their shareholder rights through an independent proxy.

Achiko is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed. A total of 19,578,961 shareholder votes of the total share capital of CHF 1,089,039.00, divided into 108,903,900 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each (of which 105,831,805 are registered in the commercial register and 3,072,095 were issued from conditional capital and are not yet registered in the commercial register), were represented by the independent proxy. The board of directors would like to thank all those who exercised their rights as shareholders in this way.

The shareholders approved to renew the authorized share capital in article 2.2 of the articles of association, authorizing the board of directors to increase the share capital at any time until February 11, 2023 by a maximum amount of CHF 529,159.02 by issuance of a maximum of 52,915,902 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each, to be fully paid up.

In addition, the shareholders approved to renew the conditional share capital in articles 2.3 and 2.4 of the articles of association under the exclusion of the pre-subscription rights of the shareholders. Article 2.3 for employee participations allows for issuance of up to 19,049,725 fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each, up to an amount of CHF 190,497.25. Article 2.4 for financing, acquisitions and other purposes allows for issuance of up to 33,866,177 fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each, up to an amount of CHF 338,661.77.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Achiko AG: 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG: shareholders adopt all proposals EQS Group-News: Achiko AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Achiko AG: 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG: shareholders adopt all proposals 11.02.2021 / 15:00 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG: shareholders adopt all …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG erwartet zusätzliche Gewinne aus ihrem Polkadot-Investment
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water ...
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma und Universität Indiana veröffentlichen Ergebnisse mit HER2-ATAC für die ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies kündigt ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen auf Vectron Planung 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von ca. 12 Millionen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Achiko AG: Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung der Achiko AG 2021: Aktionäre stimmen allen Vorschlägen zu (deutsch)
15:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Achiko AG: Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung der Achiko AG 2021: Aktionäre stimmen allen Vorschlägen zu
25.01.21
Achiko Concludes Phase 1 Study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 Testing
25.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie von Project Gumnuts für Covid-19-Tests ab (deutsch)
25.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie von Project Gumnuts für Covid-19-Tests ab
25.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko concludes Phase 1 study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 testing
19.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
26
Achiko Multitalent oder Rohrkrepierer ?