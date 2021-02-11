Achiko AG: 2021 Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Achiko AG: shareholders adopt all proposals

Zurich, 11 February 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko" or the "Company") held an extraordinary shareholders' meeting today at 10:00 CET in Zurich. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held without physical presence of the shareholders in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b Covid-19-Ordinance 3. Shareholders exercised their shareholder rights through an independent proxy.



Achiko is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed. A total of 19,578,961 shareholder votes of the total share capital of CHF 1,089,039.00, divided into 108,903,900 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each (of which 105,831,805 are registered in the commercial register and 3,072,095 were issued from conditional capital and are not yet registered in the commercial register), were represented by the independent proxy. The board of directors would like to thank all those who exercised their rights as shareholders in this way.



The shareholders approved to renew the authorized share capital in article 2.2 of the articles of association, authorizing the board of directors to increase the share capital at any time until February 11, 2023 by a maximum amount of CHF 529,159.02 by issuance of a maximum of 52,915,902 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each, to be fully paid up.



In addition, the shareholders approved to renew the conditional share capital in articles 2.3 and 2.4 of the articles of association under the exclusion of the pre-subscription rights of the shareholders. Article 2.3 for employee participations allows for issuance of up to 19,049,725 fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each, up to an amount of CHF 190,497.25. Article 2.4 for financing, acquisitions and other purposes allows for issuance of up to 33,866,177 fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each, up to an amount of CHF 338,661.77.

