Hudson Pacific Properties Announces $20 Million Commitment to Address Homelessness in Core Markets

As part of this commitment, Hudson Pacific is investing $3 million with SDS Capital Group’s Supportive Housing Fund, which in turn invests in the development of permanent, supportive housing across Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. SDS Capital Group will partner with affordable housing developer RMG Housing to complete the developments three times as fast and at less than half the average per-unit cost of permanent sustainable housing in California.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced that it is pledging $20 million over the next five years to increase affordable housing and support individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The comprehensive program, which is part of Hudson Pacific’s Better Blueprint corporate responsibility platform, will include both impact investments and philanthropic donations in Hudson Pacific’s core markets of Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver.

More than half of all unsheltered homeless people in the United States are in California according to the 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. At the same time, the median cost of a house in California is more than twice the national level. Seattle and Vancouver face similar challenges, with rising housing costs and demand for affordable housing far outweighing the available supply.

“Our commitment to solving the homelessness crisis is the cornerstone of Hudson Pacific’s community outreach, and it’s absolutely essential that as a company we are part of the solution across our markets,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific. “We own and operate properties in some of the world’s most vibrant cities, which, even more so now in light of the pandemic, lack sufficient affordable housing and homelessness resources. Hudson Pacific is making this $20 million pledge because we believe we have a moral responsibility and a business imperative to collaborate and cultivate innovative approaches that holistically address this crisis.”

“The status quo approach to building housing for our most vulnerable populations must change,” said Natalie Teear, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Impact at Hudson Pacific. “In Los Angeles, for example, it costs over $500,000 to build one unit of permanent supportive housing. In the Bay Area that number exceeds $700,000. Our goal with this new impact investing platform is to support new, innovative approaches with the potential to unlock big changes in the ways we currently deal with homelessness and housing affordability challenges.”