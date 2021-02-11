 

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces $20 Million Commitment to Address Homelessness in Core Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced that it is pledging $20 million over the next five years to increase affordable housing and support individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The comprehensive program, which is part of Hudson Pacific’s Better Blueprint corporate responsibility platform, will include both impact investments and philanthropic donations in Hudson Pacific’s core markets of Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver.

As part of this commitment, Hudson Pacific is investing $3 million with SDS Capital Group’s Supportive Housing Fund, which in turn invests in the development of permanent, supportive housing across Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. SDS Capital Group will partner with affordable housing developer RMG Housing to complete the developments three times as fast and at less than half the average per-unit cost of permanent sustainable housing in California.

More than half of all unsheltered homeless people in the United States are in California according to the 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. At the same time, the median cost of a house in California is more than twice the national level. Seattle and Vancouver face similar challenges, with rising housing costs and demand for affordable housing far outweighing the available supply.

“Our commitment to solving the homelessness crisis is the cornerstone of Hudson Pacific’s community outreach, and it’s absolutely essential that as a company we are part of the solution across our markets,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific. “We own and operate properties in some of the world’s most vibrant cities, which, even more so now in light of the pandemic, lack sufficient affordable housing and homelessness resources. Hudson Pacific is making this $20 million pledge because we believe we have a moral responsibility and a business imperative to collaborate and cultivate innovative approaches that holistically address this crisis.”

“The status quo approach to building housing for our most vulnerable populations must change,” said Natalie Teear, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Impact at Hudson Pacific. “In Los Angeles, for example, it costs over $500,000 to build one unit of permanent supportive housing. In the Bay Area that number exceeds $700,000. Our goal with this new impact investing platform is to support new, innovative approaches with the potential to unlock big changes in the ways we currently deal with homelessness and housing affordability challenges.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces $20 Million Commitment to Address Homelessness in Core Markets Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced that it is pledging $20 million over the next five years to increase affordable housing and support individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The comprehensive program, which is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
HighGold Mining Reports 1,800 g/t Silver from New Vein Field at DC Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, ...
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Management Changes
30.01.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Treatment
20.01.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call