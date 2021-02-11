Clevertouch by Boxlight Helps Make Interactive Learning More Efficient for a Special School

The Ridgeway School is a Special School for children with severe and profound multiple learning difficulties. They needed education technology equipment that not only engaged their students but could handle potential damage and heavy wear. They selected the Clevertouch IMPACT Plus touchscreens because of the simple-to-use interface and easy access to tools and applications, making the learning experience more efficient and focused.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced that The Ridgeway School, located in Farnham, Surrey (U.K.) selected the Clevertouch IMPACT Plus touchscreens for their school.

“After seeing a demonstration of the Clevertouch display and ensuring it matched the requirement of the school, the Clevertouch option was chosen and deployed to 15 classrooms initially, with a view for additional interactive screens in the future as the school expands,” states Mark Weston, Owner and Managing Director of CI-Connect Ltd, a Clevertouch partner.

For a full case study on The Ridgeway School, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005138/en/