 

Airport International Group Charts Course Through Pandemic with Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that Airport International Group has implemented the Nutanix Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution, Xi Frame, to maintain business continuity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Using DaaS, Airport International Group created a virtual control room for the operations team, provided key employees with immediate secure remote access to mission-critical airport systems and even set up a virtual training room for their new Airport Management System (AMS).

Appointed in 2007 to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), Airport International Group currently employs over 440 professionals and leverages the latest technologies to ensure that the 50 airlines and over 8.9 million annual passengers (as per 2019 figures) reliant on the airport are assured world-class experiences. With COVID-19 necessitating the move to remote working, Airport International Group’s IT team sought around-the-clock access to key services. As an existing Nutanix customer, the company was quick to identify Xi Frame as the optimal solution for their needs. Frame enabled Airport International Group to set up a virtual control room, giving operations staff highly secure remote access to the AMS and other critical systems, including the Airport Operations Database and Resource Management System (RMS).

“Unlike organizations that found themselves scrambling to deploy completely new apps to support remote workers, with Nutanix Xi Frame, we could offer employees continued access to the applications they were familiar with,” said Mr. Waseem Al Rousan, IT Director at Airport International Group. “Moreover, rather than having to deal with the costs, complexities and inevitable slew of helpdesk requests associated with corporate VPNs, we could offer our remote workers convenient, secure and immediate access to the tools and applications they needed.”

Airport International Group was in the middle of a mission-critical migration of its AMS - controlling everything from the gates and immigration services to check-in counters - while simultaneously implementing Frame, which allowed them to benefit from Nutanix solutions in ways they had not foreseen. User acceptance and training programs were at risk with the new lockdown measures in place but, using Xi Frame, the Airport International Group team was able to set up a fully-equipped virtual training lab in just a few hours.

