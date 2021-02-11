Temas Resources Welcomes J.P. Morgan Alumnus and Billion Dollar Dealmaker as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

Mr. Kuhn carries a working pedigree of multiple billion dollar acquisitions and financings, holding positions at firms and organizations such as J.P. Morgan and World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE Listed), where he acted as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. Notably, Mr. Kuhn facilitated the $1.5 billion dollar acquisition of Chloride Group by Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE Listed), as well as the securing of a $1.1 billion dollar credit facility financing on behalf of William Koch’s Oxbow Carbon, one of the world’s largest recyclers of refinery and natural gas byproducts.

“It’s a rare vote of confidence when someone with such a distinguished resume and track record like Mr. Kuhn lends their support to a junior player. His decision to join our growing team confirms the tremendous potential we all see here at Temas,” said Michael Dehn, CEO of Temas Resources. “We look forward to working with Mr. Kuhn as we graduate to the next stage of corporate development and continue to advance what we believe is an important mission for the future of our industry, the environment, and our economy as a whole.”

Mr. Kuhn has played significant roles in many other transactions, most recently leading the sale of Mach 1 Global to Omni Logistics LLC and acting as advisor to Absolute Resolutions Corporation in their $200 million credit facility refinancing with a reputable international bank lender. His resume also includes acquisitions by Oxbow Carbon LLC of International Commodities Export Corporation for $170 million, Petroleum Coke Industries Company for $125 million, and the sale of Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corporation to The Jordan Company L.P. at an enterprise value of $700 million. A graduate of Cornell University, he brings 15 years of investment banking experience and has successfully executed advisory and financing assignments for clients across a broad range of industry verticals.