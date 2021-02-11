Smartsheet Ushers Enterprises into New Era of Dynamic Work with Expanded Partner Ecosystem and New Product Innovations

“The world is changing rapidly, and to thrive in the new hybrid work environment, companies must go beyond the pursuit of productivity gains. This new imperative places productivity in the context of digital work transformation,” said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. “That’s why progressive leaders are improving corporate agility and unlocking value from more employees, realizing the benefits of what a dynamic platform for project execution, automation, and customer engagement can do for the enterprise.”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced a series of ecosystem partners and product innovations that support enterprises as they adapt to the evolving nature of work. As companies seek ways to drive revenue, reduce risk, and align their people, they require a common platform that eliminates the silos created by “managing the management of work” to instead focus on the collaboration, workflows and content that drive outcomes.

At the onset of COVID-19, over half of IT leaders (55%) said their current IT systems are not fully equipped to handle new post-pandemic requirements. Smartsheet’s dynamic platform meets these needs by combining flexibility and scalability with comprehensive data security and governance features that offer IT leaders visibility and control.

As a result, brands like Roche Diagnostics, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Domino’s, Burton Snowboards, Cisco, Colliers International, Domino’s, Dell Boomi, KEEN Footwear, McGraw Hill, Mimecast, San Diego State University, and Syngenta use Smartsheet to get work done.

Enhancing Enterprise Capabilities for Today’s Modern Digital Business

Modern digital business requires that leaders empower people across the enterprise to drive change. To enable this, Smartsheet helps organizations bring together the three critical elements of dynamic, creative work: workflow, content management, and collaboration. Smartsheet’s expanded capabilities include:

Providing leaders with real-time resource management and insight on team activity so they can staff projects more strategically and optimize their workforce to meet changing demands;

Improving productivity by making it easy for anyone to create automated no-code workflows between Smartsheet and partner platforms to eliminate repetitive, manual processes and reduce the risk of mistakes as work is moved between platforms;

Simplifying collaboration and work with easy-to-build, intuitive web and mobile applications that unify sheets, forms, reports, dashboards and external web content to streamline business processes;

Helping marketers and creatives manage, distribute, and track assets at scale through newly acquired digital asset management platform Brandfolder.

One sector that demands new methods of collaboration and execution is marketing. Everyone becomes a content creator in our digital, social, always-on environments, meaning marketing spans the full organization. Smartsheet’s platform helps marketers better assign and orchestrate these myriad messages and experiences.