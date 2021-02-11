 

Libsyn Announces Acquisition of Auxbus Podcast Creation Platform

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced the acquisition of the Auxbus podcast-creation software platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The web-based Auxbus is designed to save podcasters time, while producing professional-quality podcasts that are easy for even the most novice audio creators. Auxbus guides first-time podcasters through planning and creating their content. Auxbus holds proprietary, patent-pending technologies that automatically complete and distribute finished, polished podcasts in moments.

Auxbus features include:

  • Content guide that answers podcasters’ questions, includes links to learn more, and provides playable examples;
  • Show organizational tools to save users time on every episode, including writing show descriptions, uploading artwork, and creating reusable intros, outros, and calls-to-action;
  • Easy recording with any microphone: professional XLR, USB, wired and built-in;
  • Automatic episode assembly and sound leveling for high-quality episodes, fast; and
  • A selection of built-in music, or users can upload their own.

Libsyn provides its podcasters with a professional platform that are available everywhere podcasts are played. Auxbus will continue to operate independently within Libsyn, and its features and technologies are expected to be integrated into the Company over time.

Auxbus Chief Engineer and system architect, Ryan DuVal, will join Libsyn to lead its newly formed Creation product line. Auxbus founder, Dan Radin, will provide transitional and strategic consulting services to Libsyn.

Management Commentary

Ms. Laurie Sims, Libsyn President and Chief Operating Officer, stated “Podcasting has undergone dramatic acceleration of new-show formation over the last 12 months, as the creator economy matures and content creators seek durable means of connecting with their audiences. The addition of Auxbus is beneficial to Libsyn’s platform as a one-stop shop for podcasters from veteran professionals to first-timers seeking assistance and guidance on making their initial show a success.”

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.



