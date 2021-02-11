Ouster Achieves Major Automotive Grade Milestone with Enhanced Digital Lidar Portfolio

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-performance digital lidar sensors, today announced the roll out of upgraded sensors with improved reliability and a standard two-year warranty. Importantly, the added reliability includes the “cold start” of negative 40 degrees Celsius required for automotive-grade qualification.

“Over the past two years, we have continually achieved meaningful reliability, durability, and longevity milestones to give our customers confidence in deploying our digital lidar sensors in extreme environments,” said Angus Pacala, Co-Founder and CEO of Ouster. “Our simplified digital architecture removes a large number of discrete components that are typically found in analog systems, which in turn removes potential points of failure. The result is an incredibly robust system, and it’s one of the many reasons we’re seeing significant growth from demanding customers in industrial automation, smart infrastructure, off-road robotics, and automotive.”

Industry Leading Two-Year Warranty Reflects Reliability Achievements

During the past year, Ouster has enhanced the reliability of its digital lidar sensors to significantly extend performance in extreme environments. These benefits are being passed on to customers with an expanded two-year warranty included with every new sensor, and an optional three-year warranty add-on available for purchase. The expanded warranty coverage applies to all sensors purchased on or after February 1st, 2021.

Rigorous Testing Advances Sensor Technology

Ouster sensors are certified to IP68/69K standards, reliably performing across unpredictable weather conditions and extended outdoor use through rain, snow, hail, dust, salt spray, and fog. Our rigorous testing and failure analysis process has resulted in several improvements in the past year, including:

Improved thermal cycling performance with better adhesives

Improved resistance to shock and vibration with upgraded components

Reduced minimum operating temperature through new firmware features

Increased maximum operating temperature with improved internal thermal design

Colonnade Merger

In December, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.