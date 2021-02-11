 

TherapeuticsMD Announces Pricing of $110 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of approximately 59.5 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $110 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by TherapeuticsMD. The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, TherapeuticsMD has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 8.9 million additional shares of common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. On February 10, 2021, the last sale price of the shares as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market was $2.17 per share.

TherapeuticsMD intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for commercialization of its three FDA-approved products, IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia (vaginal pain associated with sexual activity), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause, BIJUVA (estradiol and progesterone) capsules, a hormone therapy combination of bio-identical 17ß-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone in a single, oral softgel capsule, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause in women with a uterus, and ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate/ethinyl estradiol vaginal system), the first and only annual patient-controlled, procedure-free, reversible prescription contraceptive option for women, including to maximize ANNOVERA’s consumer-focused commercialization strategy. TherapeuticsMD additionally may use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to discharge certain indebtedness currently outstanding under its financing agreement and intends to use a net portion of the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

