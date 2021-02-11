Third Changemaker Challenge Launches Today; T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation to Fund Big Ideas from Young Trailblazers

The third Changemaker Challenge, a nationwide contest that gives trailblazing young leaders the opportunity to take their ideas on how to build more connected, sustainable and informed communities to the next level, launched today by T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka. Now through April 8, 2021, youth ages 13 to 18 with bold ideas focused on Technology, the Environment or Education can enter the challenge. T-Mobile leaders will select 15 winners to receive up to $15,000 in seed funding and the opportunity to participate in the three-day Changemaker Lab later this year. Including this third year of support, T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation have invested nearly $1M in seed funding and mentorship for the changemakers.

“T-Mobile knows a thing or two about disruption and affecting change – and that’s why we can’t wait to once again help these forward-thinking youth grow their innovative, amazing ideas through our third Changemaker Challenge,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “We can all take inspiration from today’s youth. They are living and breathing so many of the challenges our society is facing right this moment, but they’ve got big ideas for how we can be better. With a little support, I know these young, passionate changemakers will do amazing things to positively impact their communities for years to come.”