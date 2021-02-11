 

Third Changemaker Challenge Launches Today; T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation to Fund Big Ideas from Young Trailblazers

The third Changemaker Challenge, a nationwide contest that gives trailblazing young leaders the opportunity to take their ideas on how to build more connected, sustainable and informed communities to the next level, launched today by T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka. Now through April 8, 2021, youth ages 13 to 18 with bold ideas focused on Technology, the Environment or Education can enter the challenge. T-Mobile leaders will select 15 winners to receive up to $15,000 in seed funding and the opportunity to participate in the three-day Changemaker Lab later this year. Including this third year of support, T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation have invested nearly $1M in seed funding and mentorship for the changemakers.

“T-Mobile knows a thing or two about disruption and affecting change – and that’s why we can’t wait to once again help these forward-thinking youth grow their innovative, amazing ideas through our third Changemaker Challenge,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “We can all take inspiration from today’s youth. They are living and breathing so many of the challenges our society is facing right this moment, but they’ve got big ideas for how we can be better. With a little support, I know these young, passionate changemakers will do amazing things to positively impact their communities for years to come.”

Here’s how it works:

  • Through April 8, youth can enter the Challenge at the Changemaker Challenge contest website.
  • Teams who enter prior to March 4 have the chance to receive one $2,000 early deadline seed money award. All entries submitted by March 4 will get feedback on how to improve their application so they can resubmit by the final April 8 deadline.
  • In May, the top 15 teams – five from each of the three categories (Technology, the Environment and Education) – will be named and each team will receive $5,000 in seed funding. They will also get an all-expenses-paid trip to T-Mobile’s headquarters later in 2021 for the Changemaker Lab (pending CDC COVID-19 safety recommendations) that will give teams three days of immersive experiences, including mentorship from T-Mobile executives, skills training from Ashoka and networking opportunities with other teams.
  • From the top 15 teams, the best in each category – three teams – will receive an additional $5,000 in seed funding and the chance to pitch their projects to T-Mobile senior leaders.
  • One will be selected as the Grand Prize Winner and will receive another $5,000, plus a 1:1 meeting with a T-Mobile leader for additional guidance on how they can grow their venture. The winning team will receive a total of $15,000 in seed money!

T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation are once again partnering with Ashoka, a global organization that believes in a world where everyone is a changemaker. They have over 40 years building the field of social entrepreneurs and over 20 years of experience supporting young changemakers and their social ventures.

