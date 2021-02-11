Argo Group Announces Investor Update Meeting March 12, 2021, 10 a.m. EST
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO), announced today that it will host an Investor Update Meeting on March 12 at 10 a.m. EST to provide investors with a comprehensive look into the company’s go-forward strategy. The meeting will include a presentation by Argo Group Chief Executive Officer Kevin Rehnberg and other members of the executive leadership team followed by a question and answer session.
Attendees can join the webinar by going to www.argolimited.com/investors and clicking on “Investor Update.”
ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.
