 

Visionstate Portfolio Company Taps University Grant for Its High-Tech Solar-Powered Greenhouse

Exceed Solar is addressing the growing threat to food security

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce that Exceed Solar, a portfolio company of Visionstate Corp., has been successful in working with the University of Alberta in accessing grant funding to conduct advanced research on cold climate greenhouses.

The grant, which was secured through the University of Alberta’s Energy Management and Sustainable Operations, will provide funding to install Exceed’s high-tech solar-powered greenhouse on the university campus for the purposes of advanced research.

The objective of the project is to leverage technology to further enhance the capabilities of backyard greenhouses in order to address growing concerns about food security. The project will incorporate Visionstate’s Internet of Things (IoT) technology to measure environmental conditions and new technology that draws heat from natural sources.

In addition, research projects with the University of Alberta’s Engineering Department, Renewable Energy Design team, and Permaculture student groups will be involved with the project.

“This is a great opportunity for both Exceed Solar and Visionstate,” explains Visionstate Corp. CEO John Putters. “It provides Exceed with access to advanced research while at the same time giving Visionstate the opportunity to work with the electrical engineering department to deploy its proprietary IoT technology in the consumer market.”

The 240-square-foot greenhouse is constructed using sustainable and efficient building materials while leveraging solar energy for off-grid power.

According to the US-based National Gardening Association (NGA), 35 percent of households in the US grow food either at home or in a community garden, representing a 200% increase over the past five years. Food Secure Canada, in a recently published policy action plan, concluded that the global COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the need for a renewal in our food systems.

“The pandemic is magnifying the structural inequalities in our food systems, the insufficiencies of our social protection programs, and the challenges with the dominant food supply chains,” said Gisèle Yasmeen, Executive Director of FSC, in a recent press release. “The time for healthier, more just and sustainable food systems is now.”

Exceed Solar, which is focused on sustainable, high-tech building envelopes for backyard applications such as studios, greenhouses and garden suites, is currently building the university prototype and expects installation in early spring 2021.

Visionstate, which develops IoT software branded under the name Wanda, will leverage its relationship with Exceed Solar to expand its solution to the consumer market. Wanda is currently used in the facility management sector to monitor compliance and efficiencies in the cleaning process.

“One obvious example of Visionstate’s technology being applied to the building sector,” Putters explained, “would be using our IoT buttons, or Wanda Quicktouch, for alerts in garden suites designed for seniors. Beyond that, performance measurement of buildings is critical to achieving net-zero targets, which provides an additional opportunity for Visionstate.”

Visionstate invested in Exceed Solar in 2018 and is the company’s largest shareholder.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Visionstate Corp.

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. Website: www.visionstate.com
John Putters, CEO Twitter: @visionstate
(780) 425-9460 Facebook: @visionstate
jputters@visionstate.com LinkedIn:@VisionstateCorp.



Disclaimer

