McColl’s Transport Turns to ORBCOMM for Tracking and Monitoring ISO Tanks in Australia

Harnesses the power of ORBCOMM’s advanced IoT technology to improve fleet productivity, efficiency and service levels

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by McColl’s Transport (McColl’s), Australia’s largest independent bulk liquid carrier of milk, food and bulk chemicals, to provide its asset tracking solutions to monitor ISO tanks throughout the continent. ORBCOMM provides wireless LTE connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and integrated cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management.



McColl’s is utilizing ORBCOMM’s telematics solution with the unique ability to track unpowered assets being transported by chassis and rail to improve utilization and productivity, streamline operations and expedite product delivery. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s advanced asset monitoring solution, which features a high-sensitivity solar panel along with a wired temperature sensor and a wireless door sensor, McColl’s can gain complete visibility and control over their specialized ISO tanks. With ORBCOMM’s state-of-the-art IoT sensors and alerts, McColl’s can monitor and control the temperature of liquids in its ISO tanks and monitor when the tanks are being pumped.

“It’s a great testament to the value and high performance of ORBCOMM’s asset tracking solutions to be selected by McColl’s Transport, Australia’s leading tanker transporter, as their telematics provider,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “ORBCOMM’s IoT solutions help McColl’s ensure the safe and reliable transport of their customers’ products anywhere in Australia, while maintaining best-in-class service levels.”

“Our commitment to technology innovation has been an integral part of McColl’s growth and scalability for more than 60 years, and ORBCOMM’s leading IoT technology is the best choice for helping us take our business to the next level of productivity and efficiency,” said Peter Shearer, General Manager for McColl’s Transport. “By improving visibility of the location and status of our ISO tanks and building greater efficiencies into our operations, we can uphold our long-time reputation for reliable service, world-class compliance and stringent safety standards.”