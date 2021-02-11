HP Introduces First-of-its-kind Sustainable Impact Program for Partners to Extend Impact on Climate Change, Human Rights and Digital Divide
New HP Amplify Impact program represents major step forward in company’s ambitious goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030
PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify Impact, an industry-first partner assessment, resource and training program aimed at driving meaningful change across its three Sustainable Impact pillars – Planet, with an emphasis on climate change; People with an emphasis on human rights and social justice; and Community with an emphasis on bridging the digital divide. Partners that pledge to join the HP Amplify Impact program will work with HP to assess their own practices while tapping into the company’s extensive investments and initiatives.
“Our goal is to work with our partners to help drive a more circular and low-carbon economy, cultivate a more diverse, inclusive and equitable supply chain and improve the vitality and resilience of local communities,” said Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “The strength and reach of our ecosystem are substantial and by bringing our partners with us on this journey, we can work together to create a more sustainable and just world.”
Creating an Ecosystem of Accountability
The HP Amplify Impact program helps to empower partners to set bold, long-term objectives to drive positive impact. HP aims to enroll at least half of its HP Amplify partners in the voluntary Impact program by 2025. Participating partners will be recognized via certification and an annual awards program. The mission of the program is to drive accountability throughout the IT industry across the following key pillars:
- Planet: Drive toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative circular economy while creating the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of technology, services and solutions.
- People: Respecting human rights, enabling people across the value chain to thrive and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DE&I) culture through initiatives such as the HP Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force.
Community: Empower communities through the power of technology. Help eliminate the digital divide that prevents too many from accessing the education, jobs and healthcare needed
to thrive.
