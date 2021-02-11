 

HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Plans to Release Periodic Updates of Its Ongoing Development and Production Schedules

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) announced today that it will now release periodic updates to its ongoing development and production schedules, beginning today. The company says it plans to release updates on either a monthly or bi-monthly basis, depending on the level of activity, and in between will augment these updates with additional reports and other corporate news as needed and appropriate.

In conjunction with the announcement, HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner stated, “Big M Entertainment is moving quickly on many fronts and public interest in the company’s activities has increased proportionately. We in the entertainment industry know well that we work in a fast-changing environment where things can change quickly. We also recognize that eager audiences, potential participants and other interested parties have an avid interest in knowing what’s happening now and what’s coming next. We want to be clear that while there is certain information inherent in the development and production of films and television that cannot be released or announced a priori, we are nonetheless committed to keeping our stakeholders as well informed as possible regarding our ongoing activities. We believe our commitment to these periodic updates will allow us to achieve this in a way that is as transparent and accessible as possible.”

*FEATURE FILMS

CAPTURED: Post-production, additional production pending distribution & executive producer notes.
WRONG FOR RIGHT: Production Script ordered. Pre-production to be scheduled following final script approval.
LIVE: Production Script ordered & Pre-production to be scheduled following final script approval.
ROSAMOND: Script completed & registered. Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.
THE VACATION: Script completed & registered. Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.
AVENUE M: Script completed & registered. Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.
TRAILER: Treatment completed. Production Script required, not yet ordered. 

*DOCUMENTARY FILMS

TREES: Currently in talent negotiations & Post-production. Distribution pending final review.
DISTANCE: Treatment/Scattered Production, ongoing “IN-HOUSE” project.

*TELEVISION

WOW: Scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series or pilot financing. Currently not funded.
MSB: scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series or pilot financing. Currently not funded.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner
9495875155
info@hqgeinc.com




