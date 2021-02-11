 

ATW Tech Concludes an Agreement Regarding the Offering of Its Non-Dominant Canadian Operator Solutions and Its Option.vote Solution With Star Académie Broadcasted on TVA

11.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or “ATW Tech”) (TSX-V: ATW), is proud to officially announce that its VoxTel division will allow Star Académie viewers to vote to save their favorite candidate during Sunday night variety shows produced by Productions Déferlantes, in collaboration with Québecor Contenu. It's an event not to be missed: the grand premiere of Star Académie this Sunday, February 14 at 7 p.m. on TVA.

"We are pleased to support the producers of popular Quebec programs for several years now, and through this, to contribute to the production of interactive programs for the greatest pleasure of viewers," stated Michel Guay, founder, president and CEO of ATW Tech.

VoxTel has been offering its voting solutions to various television programs for nearly 10 years, contributing to their attractiveness and audience loyalty. VoxTel's status as a non-dominant operator allows the company to offer, in partnership with the main Canadian operators, a reliable and recognized billing solution that is accessible to the greatest number of people. The success of this model reinforces our vision of offering a synergy of our services enabling increasingly inclusive interactions for all stakeholders.

Additional information regarding ATW Tech is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ATW TECH'S PROFILE

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a financial technology company ("fintech"), owner of several recognized technology platforms such as VoxTel, Option.vote, Bloomed and Semeon. VoxTel specializes in telephone billing and alternative payment solutions for fixed and mobile lines. Option.vote offers a customized multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations and anyone looking for a secure way to reduce their voting costs and improve their participation rate. Bloomed is a cloud computing platform for managing smart data on consumers and their behaviors for both business and consumer-oriented campaigns. Semeon is a highly accurate and flexible text analysis platform for customer reviews, Semeon uses a unique combination of machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to discover significant trends in customer reviews across all channels.

SOURCE:        
                                
ATW Tech Inc.
Michel Guay
Founder, president and CEO
Tel.: 844.298.5932 ext. 301
mguay@atwtech.com
www.atwtech.com




