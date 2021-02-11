 

Study Investigating Dietary Supplementation as a Prophylactic for Neuroinflammation Following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in a Preclinical Model Using Trident Brands Formula Is Published

Brookfield, WI, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that a study using their Brain Armor brand of neuro-nutrition supplements has been published.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains a significant public health problem with no generally accepted beneficial pharmacological intervention. In research sponsored by Trident Brands Inc. (Brookfield, WI.), positive effects were found using a formula of dietary supplementation with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).  

This study investigated dietary supplementation as a prophylactic for neuroinflammation following traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a preclinical model, in which 30 days of supplementation with either water or two dietary supplements were administered. The first consisted of high-dose omega-3 fatty acid (O3FA) (supplement A) along with vitamin D3 and vitamin E. The second had the same ingredients at different doses with an addition of cannabidiol (supplement B).

Using a standard concussion model of mammalian mild TBI, administration of the Omega-3 fatty acid DHA, was found to reduce standard markers of traumatic injury, in particular indicators of neuroinflammation. Compared to other compounds such as cannabidiol, DHA provided improved results documented by decreased levels of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and CD68, both standard markers of brain injury.

These preliminary findings reinforce that neuroinflammation is likely a critical component of mild TBI. The study encourages further research to aid in our understanding of brain injury, response, repair, and the potential for treatment.

Prophylactic dietary supplementation could be considered a viable and important strategy for those individuals at risk for concussion or sub-concussive impacts through participation in sports or military activities. 

Read the full study here: 

https://doi.org/10.1515/tnsci-2021-0010

About Brain Armor 
Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

