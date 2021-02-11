Study Investigating Dietary Supplementation as a Prophylactic for Neuroinflammation Following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in a Preclinical Model Using Trident Brands Formula Is Published

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains a significant public health problem with no generally accepted beneficial pharmacological intervention. In research sponsored by Trident Brands Inc. (Brookfield, WI.), positive effects were found using a formula of dietary supplementation with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that a study using their Brain Armor brand of neuro-nutrition supplements has been published.

This study investigated dietary supplementation as a prophylactic for neuroinflammation following traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a preclinical model, in which 30 days of supplementation with either water or two dietary supplements were administered. The first consisted of high-dose omega-3 fatty acid (O3FA) (supplement A) along with vitamin D3 and vitamin E. The second had the same ingredients at different doses with an addition of cannabidiol (supplement B).

Using a standard concussion model of mammalian mild TBI, administration of the Omega-3 fatty acid DHA, was found to reduce standard markers of traumatic injury, in particular indicators of neuroinflammation. Compared to other compounds such as cannabidiol, DHA provided improved results documented by decreased levels of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and CD68, both standard markers of brain injury.



These preliminary findings reinforce that neuroinflammation is likely a critical component of mild TBI. The study encourages further research to aid in our understanding of brain injury, response, repair, and the potential for treatment.

Prophylactic dietary supplementation could be considered a viable and important strategy for those individuals at risk for concussion or sub-concussive impacts through participation in sports or military activities.

Read the full study here:

https://doi.org/10.1515/tnsci-2021-0010

