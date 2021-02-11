 

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Named on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers 2021 List

Company Ranks Among Top 75 Companies in the Large Employer Category

Ranked Among Top 10 in Travel & Leisure Sector

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) announced today it has been named by Forbes to the 2021 list of America’s Best Large Employers. The Company is honored to rank among the top 75 companies in the overall Large Employer category and among the top 10 companies in the Travel & Leisure sector.

“We are pleased to be named by Forbes to the list of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings President and CEO Frank Del Rio. “This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to maintain a safe, diverse and inclusive culture which supports and empowers our team members while delivering on our vision to be the vacation of choice for everyone around the world. It is my extraordinary privilege to lead and work alongside our Company’s 34,000 talented, dedicated and passionate team members across the globe.”

Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected the America’s Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Based on the results of the study, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is pleased to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2021. The awards list was announced on February 9th, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.

