 

EnWave Publishes White Paper on Material Advantages of REV Drying Cannabis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has published a white paper that summarizes the advantages and capabilities of EnWave’s patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration technology for the processing of cannabis. The white paper entitled “Maximizing Terpene Retention – Cannabis Drying with Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) Technology” can be accessed via enwave.net/rev-dried-cannabis-white-paper.

EnWave has conducted significant research and development on the use of REV technology to dry various strains of cannabis for both combustible and extract purposes. EnWave has now established two primary protocols that offer unique and distinct advantages – Terpene Max and Rapid Extract. Each method augments the power density and vacuum applied to create varied drying conditions to suit the desired purpose.

The Terpene Max protocol has produced quantitative data that shows REV processing can retain up to 20% more total terpenes when compared to traditional room or rack dry methods. This total terpene data was generated from third-party lab testing and is backed by certificates of analysis. Using the Terpene Max drying protocol in a large-scale machine, EnWave demonstrated that cannabis can be dried to 10-12% residual moisture content in less than two hours.

The Rapid Extract protocol can dry cannabis plant material to below 2% residual moisture in less than one hour of processing time. The Rapid Extract protocol reaches slightly higher temperatures than Terpene Max, leading to a reduced retention of total terpenes. This protocol was developed for biomass intended for extraction purposes where terpenes are of lesser importance.

Both methods retain cannabinoid levels that are equal to or better than traditional rack or room drying methods.

EnWave offers scaleable machinery from 10kW to 120kW in rated power. Machinery 60kW and larger is continuous in nature. A 120kW REV processing line can produce 60,000kg of finished dried product annually using the Terpene Max protocol and 92,000kg of finished dried product annually using the Rapid Extract processing method.

For more information about EnWave’s commercially-proven REV technology and its material advantages for processing cannabis, please contact the Company at info@enwave.net.

About EnWave
EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.

