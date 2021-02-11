Ayr Strategies Announces Corporate Name Change to Ayr Wellness

“We are changing our name to Ayr Wellness to better reflect our mission to deliver the highest quality cannabis, the best customer experience and to be a force for good in our communities. This is what Ayr Wellness stands for – enriching the lives of our customers, our teammates and our neighbors through cannabis inspired wellness and wonder,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ayr Wellness. “We believe everything we do starts with the quality of the plants we grow then carries through every part of business. We are excited to begin this new chapter as Ayr Wellness, bringing an outstanding customer experience to all our markets.”

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“ Ayr ” or the “Company ”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, today announces a change in its corporate name to Ayr Wellness Inc., effective February 12. The Company will trade uninterrupted under the tickers AYR.A on the CSE and AYRWF on the OTCQX.

Ayr Wellness has a seven-state footprint, including Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and pending acquisitions in Arizona, Ohio, New Jersey and Florida. As Ayr brings expanded cultivation facilities on-line in its new markets, including recently closed Pennsylvania, the Company looks forward to introducing these new markets to Ayr Wellness brands, including Kynd, Entourage, Origyn, Highly Edible, Wicked Sour, Cannapunch, and Nordic Goddess.

More information on the wellness and wonder of Ayr Wellness can be found on our new and updated corporate website www.ayrwellness.com, which will go live on February 12, 2021.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

