 

Ayr Strategies Announces Corporate Name Change to Ayr Wellness

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, today announces a change in its corporate name to Ayr Wellness Inc., effective February 12. The Company will trade uninterrupted under the tickers AYR.A on the CSE and AYRWF on the OTCQX.

“We are changing our name to Ayr Wellness to better reflect our mission to deliver the highest quality cannabis, the best customer experience and to be a force for good in our communities. This is what Ayr Wellness stands for – enriching the lives of our customers, our teammates and our neighbors through cannabis inspired wellness and wonder,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ayr Wellness. “We believe everything we do starts with the quality of the plants we grow then carries through every part of business. We are excited to begin this new chapter as Ayr Wellness, bringing an outstanding customer experience to all our markets.”

Ayr Wellness has a seven-state footprint, including Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and pending acquisitions in Arizona, Ohio, New Jersey and Florida. As Ayr brings expanded cultivation facilities on-line in its new markets, including recently closed Pennsylvania, the Company looks forward to introducing these new markets to Ayr Wellness brands, including Kynd, Entourage, Origyn, Highly Edible, Wicked Sour, Cannapunch, and Nordic Goddess.

More information on the wellness and wonder of Ayr Wellness can be found on our new and updated corporate website www.ayrwellness.com, which will go live on February 12, 2021.

The CUSIPs under which the Company’s securities may be referenced are summarized below:

Issue Ayr Strategies Inc.
(prior to 2/12/2021) 		Ayr Wellness Inc.
(after name change on 2/12/2021)
Subordinate, Restricted and Limited Voting Shares ISIN: CA00249N2095
CUSIP: 00249N209 		ISIN: CA05475P1099
CUSIP: 05475P109
Warrants ISIN: CA00249N1188
CUSIP: 00249N118 		ISIN: CA05475P1255
CUSIP: 05475P125
Rights ISIN: CA00249N1261
CUSIP: 00249N126 		ISIN: CA05475P1172
CUSIP: 05475P117
12.50% Senior Secured Notes
12/10/2024 		ISIN: CA00249NAA87
CUSIP: 00249NAA8 		ISIN: CA05475PAA71
CUSIP: 05475PAA7

About Ayr Wellness Inc.
Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company Contact:
Megan Kulick, Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
T: (949) 574-3860
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com




