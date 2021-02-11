 

Taronis Fuels Announces January Sales

$2.3 Million Represents 5% Month Over Month Growth

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced that the Company generated $2.3 million in total sales for its domestic operations, which represents a 5% monthly increase when compared to December domestic sales of $2.2 million. These sales figures include the Company’s retail industrial gas network, branded as MagneGas Welding Supply, and the Company’s wholesale mobile gas operations, branded under TGS. Factors contributing to the monthly increase were as follows:

MagneGas Welding Supply’s southeastern operations covering the Florida market were unchanged for the month when compared to December. This market experienced exceptionally strong results in December due to tax driven capital expenditures by several clients. Overall, the Florida market continues to generate sustained sales in excess of 40% higher than the COVID driven lows experienced for most of the second quarter 2020.

MagneGas Welding Supply’s southern region covering the Texas, Louisiana, and Indiana markets saw revenues increase 9%, representing the highest level of revenue growth among the Company’s three retail divisions. The growth was primarily attributed to the onboarding of a large new client at the Company’s Huntington, Indiana location, which won all of the industrial gas and welding supply business for a Big Three auto manufacturer’s local plant operations. This client is expected to gradually increase its impact for this market’s sales performance for one to two additional months, as the onboarding process has been implemented in stages over the past two months.

MagneGas Welding Supply’s western market grew 2% when compared to December of 2020. The growth was primarily driven by continued strength in the San Diego market, and improvements in sales results in Lodi, the Company’s newest California location. Overall sales results in this market have been heavily impacted by the strict lockdown conditions implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19.

TGS also produced strong sales growth, generating 13% sales growth when compared to December of 2020. The improvements are in part seasonal, as the Company’s sales are typically lowest in December, and peak in the early half of the summer months. TGS also implemented annual price increases in all markets, which should positively impact profitability above and beyond the raw sales growth.

