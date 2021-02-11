First Solar, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Financial Guidance on February 25, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and discuss its 2021 financial guidance and outlook after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss both these results and 2021 financial guidance at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 if you are calling from outside the United States and entering the replay passcode 1671209. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 90 days.