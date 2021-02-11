Data Storage Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Merge Flagship Solutions, LLC and Data Storage FL, LLC

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with Flagship Solutions, LLC (“Flagship”) to merge its wholly owned subsidiary, Data Storage FL, LLC, into Flagship (the “Merger”), with Flagship being the surviving company in the Merger and becoming, as a result, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Upon completion of the transaction, Mark Wyllie, Flagship’s Chief Executive Officer, will continue as CEO of the new Flagship subsidiary, and will join Data Storage Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Flagship is a provider of IBM solutions, managed services and cloud solutions worldwide. These include data center strategic planning and hybrid cloud implementations, which are based on a wide range of assessments that look at virtualization, server consolidation, security, and infrastructure-focused integration. Flagship’s managed services include cloud-based server monitoring and management, 24×7 helpdesk support, and data center infrastructure management. As an IBM Gold business partner, Flagship has received many acknowledgements for delivering leading edge capabilities and services including their work with NASCAR and the Atlanta Falcons. Flagship, through their trademarked “Infralytics” offerings, has achieved strong double-digit CAGR for the last 5 years since focusing on the IBM Cloud.

“We are pleased to announce this transformative merger as we believe this transaction will be highly synergistic with our existing IBM business and we anticipate meaningful operation efficiency through the integration of our two organizations,” stated Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation. “Importantly, this merger provides us a comprehensive one-stop provider approach that allows us to cross-sell solutions across our respective enterprise, as well as middle-market customers. We continue to provide a wide array of multicloud information technology solutions in highly secure and reliable enterprise level cloud services for companies using IBM Power systems, Microsoft Windows and Linux, including: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS); Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS); Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS); and Data Analytics as a Service. Flagship has a first class customer base including premier companies across a wide array of sectors such as banking and finance, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, sports and entertainment, real estate, insurance, telecom, travel, transportation and more.”