 

Ocuphire to Participate in the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and Cantor Fitzgerald’s Panel on Eyeing Key Events in the Ophthalmology Space in 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today that Mina Sooch, Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate overview at the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and participate in select one-on-one investor meetings from February 16 to 18, 2021. Ocuphire’s management will also participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Eyeing Key Events and Programs in the Ophthalmology Space in 2021 Panel on February 19, 2021 at 10:30am EST.

Beginning February 16th, a pre-recorded presentation by company management will be available for on-demand viewing by registered attendees anytime through March 14th by accessing the BIO CEO Conference portal. For more information about the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, please refer to the conference website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference

To register in advance for Cantor Fitzgerald’s Eyeing Key Events and Programs in the Ophthalmology Space in 2021 Panel on February 19, 2021, sign up here.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia, and has been studied in 7 Phase 1 and 2 trials. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. Nyxol is entering Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and RM, and Phase 2 for presbyopia. APX3330 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s completed Phase 2 clinical trials and ongoing Phase 3 registration trials (NCT04620213 and NCT04638660) and soon to recruit Phase 2 trials (NCT04675151 and NCT04692688). For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

Ocuphire Contacts

Mina Sooch, President & CEO 
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. 
ir@ocuphire.com
www.ocuphire.com 

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com




