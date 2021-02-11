 

Ikänik Farms Becomes the First Company to Complete a Commercial Sale of THC into Mexico

Ikänik Farms Ships Psychoactive Cannabis Oil to Open Mexican Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (TSXV:CQV.H) (the “Company”) announces that Ikänik Farms Inc.’s (“Ikänik” or “Ikänik Farms”) wholly owned, Colombian subsidiary Pideka SAS (“Pideka”), has successfully completed the first commercial sale and exportation of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol (the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) to Mexico for use in Formula Magistral.

“We are excited to participate in this groundbreaking moment for the cannabis industry and the countries of Mexico and Colombia, as the first Colombian company to export psychoactive cannabis oil to Mexico. We would like to thank both governments for their roles, ensuring this collaborative effort remained a top priority.” said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms, International.

Working hand in hand with both governments, Ikänik was successfully able to obtain all certifications and permissions needed to legalize the process and complete its 15-step procedure required to export psychoactive cannabis products from Colombia to Mexico.

Ikänik Farms legalized the exportation process of psychoactive cannabis in Colombia, making it the first company to successfully complete a “commercial sale” for export.

Looking ahead, Ikänik will provide cannabinoid solutions through formula magistral in LATAM to treat epilepsy, cancer, pain, nausea, anxiety, insomnia and support the growing demand of the EU marketplace.

“We are proud to have participated in this historic moment and look forward to our growth servicing the global cannabis market.” said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, and action sports. Through development of its Colombian operations (Pideka), Ikänik aims to support global pharmaceutical demand for a variety of cannabis products. Ikänik's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the most iconic "seed-to-sale", "MNO" Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms' operations are currently located in Colombia and California.

