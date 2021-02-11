Regarding the intent of UAB “Ignitis”, managed by AB “Ignitis grupė”, to establish a subsidiary company in Finland

We inform that UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – Company), which is controlled by AB “Ignitis grupė”, intends to initiate the procedure analysis and preparatory works of establishing a subsidiary company in Finland.

The Company currently directly operates natural gas supply activities in Finland itself. However, after evaluating the potential of the Finnish market, the Company adopted a decision to initiate the preparatory action to establish a new company in Finland. It is estimated that, after the new company is established, a simpler, faster and more effective way of operating in the Finnish market will be created, which would strengthen the development of the Company’s services and sale opportunities.