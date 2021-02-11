 

Monument Appoints Graham Dickson as Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Graham Dickson as Chairman of the Board, and the appointment of Mr. Jean-Edgar de Trentinian as a board member, effective immediately. 

“On behalf of the board and the Company, I am delighted to welcome Mr. Dickson to be Chairman of the Board of Directors,” remarked Ms. Cathy Zhai, Director, President and CEO, “His strong mining background will carry on serving Monument going forward as we continue on our growth path to build a strong Company for all stakeholders. I would also like to welcome Mr. Trentinian back to the Monument Board of Directors. His past history and accomplishments combined with extensive contacts in the European business and investment communities will strengthen our Board.”

Mr. Dickson is a mining executive with over 35 years of extensive experience in the gold mining industry and has built numerous gold treatment plants in remote areas of the world. He has been on the board of directors of Monument Mining since December 2011. He has been serving as President for NouHgt Technologies Inc. since 2011; and previously served as Director, Chief Operating Officer and other positions at Veris Gold Corp. Veris was a gold producer of over 150,000 ounces per year and held a diverse portfolio of gold, silver, zinc and copper properties in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada as well as in the states of Arizona and Nevada in the U.S.A. Mr. Dickson also served in various capacities with BYG Natural Resources Ltd., which had a gold mine in the Yukon Territory; and acted as General Manager of a turnkey construction company for gold milling facilities in remote locations, including the Snip Mill for Cominco Ltd., Golden Patricia Mill for Bond Gold, Seebee Mill for Claude Resources and for surface facilities at the Julietta mine for Bema Gold.

Mr. Trentinian is a business executive based in Geneva, Switzerland. His background includes extensive experience at the board of director’s level in mining, publishing, advertising, real estate, and communications, as well as served as a diplomat. Mr. Trentinian is currently shareholder, President and C.E.O. of ORIFER S.A. He previously served as a director of Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp., and as a director of Monument Mining Limited from 2011 to 2017. He has administered and owned, either partially or fully, a large number of companies over the years. He was also a diplomat, Head of Mission in Geneva Switzerland, involved in political and humanitarian tasks. Mr. Trentinian was educated in France, French Master and the University in Switzerland, Arts & Métiers. He performed military service at the French Air-Force Headquarters.

15:00 Uhr
Monument Announces the Retirement of its Founder Robert Baldock
12.01.21
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein

15:20 Uhr
1.184
Neo Monument Mining
15.09.20
22
Monument veröffentlicht neueste Informationen über Goldmine Selinsing in Malaysia
10.03.20
2.726
Monument Mining 2.0