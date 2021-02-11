OMNIQ Receives $2.1 Million Purchase Order for Software Solution for Data & IoT device management, From a Fortune 100 Retailer

Achieves a record of over $15 million in new orders since January 1 st , 2021.

Marks strong demand for OMNIQ’s solutions enabling automation and increasing efficiencies.

System Enables managing all the IoT devices with Remote view and cloud base analytics.



SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that it has received a purchase order with a value of approximately $2.1 million from a Fortune 100 retailer for the supply of Software Solutions for Data and IoT device, management enabling automation & efficiencies thoughout all the supply chain levels of the customer.



“Positive momentum continues, achieving record new orders of more than $15 Million in just over a month into 2021. We’re growing faster than any equivalent period in the history of our company. This unprecedented growth is the result of both new client wins, and repeat business with our esteemed customer base of many Fortune 500 companies including some of the largest retail companies in the U.S. We are proud to provide OMNIQ technology, hardware and software to support their supply chain operations,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ.

OMNIQ’s suite of supply chain mobility solutions include advanced mobile technologies that are transforming the way businesses operate by automating the proccess and eliminating manual and paper-based processes that cause delays in operation and losses. OMNIQ’s Solutions provide the tracking all the IoT devices, managing applications and content, all while keeping devices and data, safe and secured. The systems provide a more “contactless” approach to the customer’s retail and logistics operations, and will be integrated with the corporate automated services.

Mr. Lustgarten continued, “Our extraordinary growth is also a testament to the quality and dependability of our solutions in accurately capturing data for quick and accurate services. In addition to increasing retail workforce productivity and operational efficiency, our solutions help reduce potential health risks especially during this time of pandemic, where hands-free supply chain solutions that enable contactless handling of goods from the warehouse to the supermarket aisles, protecting employees and customers. I am thrilled with these achievements created by our devoted employees and sales team as our solutions are receiving massive demand across many industries, including healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, safe city and parking management, as organizations continue to apply COVID-19 safety measures.”