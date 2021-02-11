Qumu Adds Seasoned Silicon Valley Marketing Executive to Leadership Team

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Jennifer Pockell Dimas has joined the Qumu leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Dimas will lead the marketing function at a crucial time as Qumu makes strategic investments in its market-facing functions to accelerate momentum in the booming video marketplace.

Qumu Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Pockell Dimas (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a growth CMO with 20-plus years driving B2B technology marketing performance, Jen brings exactly the talent and experience Qumu needs to execute our aggressive growth plan,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO of Qumu. “In addition to her deep SaaS experience and stellar reputation as an energetic, dynamic leader, Jen is an expert in creating data-driven marketing programs centered on the customer. She’s building a high-performance team that will partner with sales and customer success to drive Qumu’s go-to-market growth.”

Prior to Qumu, Dimas held leadership roles at multiple B2B technology companies, including Gigster, Egnyte, Plex Systems and Polycom, where she was instrumental in building marketing programs that drove rapid growth. Under Qumu’s new “Work from Wherever, Forever” structure, she will lead a global team from her home office in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Qumu’s customers are on the front lines of enterprise video adoption, and I’m thrilled to lead a world-class marketing team that will bring their stories to life,” said Dimas. “The major shift in remote work and demand for video collaboration positions Qumu to deliver greater value for our existing customers – and to increase our footprint in a massive global market. Enterprises have just undergone a crash course in using video for individual and team meetings. And many are ready to take it to the next level: streaming from anywhere, at higher quality and scale, while better managing large libraries of video content.”

Please visit Qumu.com for more information about Qumu’s Work from Wherever, Forever policy and career opportunities, including more than 20 open positions.

