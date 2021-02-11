 

Qumu Adds Seasoned Silicon Valley Marketing Executive to Leadership Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 15:15  |  42   |   |   

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Jennifer Pockell Dimas has joined the Qumu leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Dimas will lead the marketing function at a crucial time as Qumu makes strategic investments in its market-facing functions to accelerate momentum in the booming video marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005539/en/

Qumu Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Pockell Dimas (Photo: Business Wire)

Qumu Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Pockell Dimas (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a growth CMO with 20-plus years driving B2B technology marketing performance, Jen brings exactly the talent and experience Qumu needs to execute our aggressive growth plan,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO of Qumu. “In addition to her deep SaaS experience and stellar reputation as an energetic, dynamic leader, Jen is an expert in creating data-driven marketing programs centered on the customer. She’s building a high-performance team that will partner with sales and customer success to drive Qumu’s go-to-market growth.”

Prior to Qumu, Dimas held leadership roles at multiple B2B technology companies, including Gigster, Egnyte, Plex Systems and Polycom, where she was instrumental in building marketing programs that drove rapid growth. Under Qumu’s new “Work from Wherever, Forever” structure, she will lead a global team from her home office in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Qumu’s customers are on the front lines of enterprise video adoption, and I’m thrilled to lead a world-class marketing team that will bring their stories to life,” said Dimas. “The major shift in remote work and demand for video collaboration positions Qumu to deliver greater value for our existing customers – and to increase our footprint in a massive global market. Enterprises have just undergone a crash course in using video for individual and team meetings. And many are ready to take it to the next level: streaming from anywhere, at higher quality and scale, while better managing large libraries of video content.”

Please visit Qumu.com for more information about Qumu’s Work from Wherever, Forever policy and career opportunities, including more than 20 open positions.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” or “estimate” or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, for example, statements about: the expected use and adoption of video in the enterprise, and the demand for the Company’s products or software. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, any subsequently filed Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Qumu assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qumu Adds Seasoned Silicon Valley Marketing Executive to Leadership Team Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Jennifer Pockell Dimas has joined the Qumu leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Dimas will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
HighGold Mining Reports 1,800 g/t Silver from New Vein Field at DC Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Qumu Closes Public Offering of Common Stock
27.01.21
Qumu Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
25.01.21
Qumu Announces Launch of Public Offering of $20 Million of Common Stock
25.01.21
Qumu Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
21.01.21
Qumu Named a Leader in 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video for the Sixth Time
19.01.21
Qumu Secures $10 Million Revolving Credit Facility, Providing Additional Financial Flexibility to Execute SaaS Growth Strategy
14.01.21
Qumu Leverages “Work from Wherever, Forever” Policy to Attract Key Management Talent