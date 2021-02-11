 

Bank of America Announces Actions to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions before 2050

Building on Bank of America’s longstanding support for the Paris Climate Agreement, the company today outlined initial steps to achieve its goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its financing activities, operations and supply chain before 2050. Bank of America continues to actively engage with its clients to help accelerate their own transitions to net zero, and it plans to establish interim science based emissions targets for high-emitting portfolios, including energy and power. In addition, Bank of America released its broader 2030 operational and supply chain goals as part of a holistic commitment to environmental sustainability.

“It is critical that we leverage all parts of our business – beyond our direct operations – in order to accelerate the transition to a net zero global economy,” said Bank of America Vice Chairman, Anne Finucane, who leads the company’s environmental, social and governance, sustainable finance, capital deployment, and public policy efforts. “We recognize that this will be no easy task, but we believe our commitment will help spur the growth of zero carbon energy and power solutions, sustainable transportation and agriculture, and other sector transformations, while generating more climate resilient and equitable opportunities for our future.”

Collaboration on the Path to Net Zero

As part of its transition to net zero emissions, in July 2020, Bank of America joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) as a member of the Global Core Team. In collaboration with 15 other financial institutions, Bank of America participated in the development of the Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry, providing a consistent methodology to assess and disclose emissions associated with financing activities. Bank of America is committed to disclosing its financed emissions no later than 2023.

This collaboration builds on Bank of America’s ongoing and recent efforts with partners to address the financing, technology, policy and other challenges inherent in the transition to a net zero global economy, including:

  • CEO Brian Moynihan serves as co-chair of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets Initiative.
  • The World Economic Forum’s International Business Council, under Moynihan’s chairmanship, recently released a set of common Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, developed in conjunction with the Big 4 Accounting Firms. Nearly 70 global companies have committed to the metrics, which include recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, as well as alignment with net zero emissions before 2050. Moynihan is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and its Transition Finance Steering Committee.
  • Bank of America is also a founding partner of RMI’s Center for Climate Aligned Finance, and members of 1t.org U.S. Stakeholder Council and Energy Transitions Commission.
  • Bank of America routinely engages members of its National Community Advisory Council – including Ceres, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), Clean Air Task Force, The Nature Conservancy, World Resources Institute, and U.S. Green Building Council – and other external stakeholders, to provide valuable perspective and guidance in shaping its net zero strategy and planning.

“By outlining the steps Bank of America is taking to achieve net zero emissions, the company is accelerating the ambitions laid forth in the Paris Climate Agreement,” said Ceres CEO and President Mindy Lubber. “As a global financial institution, Bank of America has unique influence and reach to help achieve those goals. We appreciate Bank of America’s commitment to set ambitious 2030 targets and look forward to more details in the future, including how it will work with clients to deliver on its commitment.”

